Mailloux had an assist, two shots, two blocks, three hits and four PIM in Tuesday's 8-2 loss to Seattle.

Mailloux's shot was saved by Joey Daccord, but Cole Caufield was there to bang in the rebound to make it a 4-1 game late in the first period. The assist gave Mailloux points in two straight, but the rookie was also on ice for three of Seattle's even-strength tallies and is minus-4 through five games played.