Logan Mailloux News: Nets game-winner Thursday
Mailloux scored a goal on two shots and went plus-3 in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Mammoth.
Mailloux had four points and a plus-7 rating over the last four games of the season, all wins for the Blues. The 23-year-old started off the year rough but rounded into form as a top-four blueliner by the end. He finished with five goals, 13 points, 81 shots on net, 93 hits, 56 blocked shots and 48 PIM over 67 appearances. Mailloux will be a decent sleeper pick in drafts ahead of the 2026-27 season.
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