Logan Mailloux News: One of each Tuesday

Mailloux scored a goal on four shots and added an assist in Tuesday's 7-5 win over the Penguins.

Mailloux got the Blues back within a goal in the middle of the second period, and he also helped out on Dylan Holloway's empty-netter in the third. The goal was Mailloux's first since March 4 versus the Kraken. While the offense was only sporadic, Mailloux regularly played in a top-four role after the Olympic break, earning nine points and a plus-10 rating over his last 24 appearances. He's up to five goals, nine assists, 83 shots on net, 92 hits, 56 blocked shots, 48 PIM and a minus-12 rating over 67 contests this season.