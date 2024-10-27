Logan Mailloux News: Provides helper in win

Mailloux logged an assist in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Flyers.

Mailloux again saw low ice time, skating for just 13:31 of Sunday's win despite being listed on the top pairing. The 21-year-old has two points through four appearances, but he also has a minus-2 rating, two PIM, three hits, five blocked shots and five shots on net. With Kaiden Guhle (upper body) landing on injured reserve Sunday, Mailloux may have a bit more time to make an impression, but it's likely he'll head back to AHL Laval at some point.