Logan Mailloux News: Puts away goal in loss

Mailloux scored a goal and added three hits in Wednesday's 6-3 loss to the Kings.

Mailloux has racked up two goals and two assists over six outings at the NHL level this season. This was his first appearance with the big club since Oct. 29. Mailloux will compete for playing time with Jayden Struble while Kaiden Guhle (quadriceps) is on the mend. Mailloux has added nine hits, seven blocked shots and a minus-3 rating. He's in a third-pairing role, but if he keeps putting up points, he may be worth considering in DFS or as a streaming option in season-long formats.