Logan Mailloux News: Reassigned to minors

Mailloux was demoted to AHL Laval on Wednesday.

Mailloux has been solidly productive to open the season for the Habs, registering three points, seven shots and seven blocks in five contests, so it's somewhat surprising to see the youngster heading back down. Having said that, both Kaiden Guhle (upper body) and Justin Barron (upper body) are traveling with the team ahead of Thursday's tilt versus Washington, indicating one or both could be ready to return. For his part, if Mailloux continues to produce offensively in the minors, he could force Montreal to add him back to the NHL roster.