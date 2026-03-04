Logan Mailloux headshot

Logan Mailloux News: Tallies in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 4, 2026

Mailloux scored a goal on four shots in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Kraken.

Mailloux has scored in consecutive contests to start March after putting up just one goal and two assists in his first 44 outings this season. The 22-year-old defenseman has at least held onto a consistent bottom-four role lately. He's at five points, 48 shots on net, 61 hits, 31 blocked shots, 33 PIM and a minus-18 rating across 45 appearances. Mailloux could be in line for a permanent boost in ice time if Colton Parayko (back) is traded before Friday's deadline.

