Logan O'Connor headshot

Logan O'Connor Injury: Progressing in recovery

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 8, 2026

Head coach Jared Bednar said Sunday that O'Connor (hip) is progressing in his recovery and could return to game action soon, Aarif Deen of Colorado Hockey Now reports.

While a clear timetable for O'Connor's return isn't yet clear, he at least seems to be in the mix to suit up for the Avalanche before the end of the regular season. The 29-year-old underwent hip surgery in June and hasn't yet made his season debut after suffering a setback in mid-November. Across 80 appearances with Colorado last year, O'Connor generated 10 goals, 11 assists, 68 hits, 50 blocked shots and 26 PIM while averaging 14:07 of ice time.

Logan O'Connor
Colorado Avalanche
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Logan O'Connor See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Logan O'Connor See More
Best NHL Bets Today: Expert Picks for Tuesday, October 7
NHL
Best NHL Bets Today: Expert Picks for Tuesday, October 7
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
152 days ago
NHL Central Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
NHL
NHL Central Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
167 days ago
Best NHL Bets: Stanley Cup Playoffs Picks for Monday, April 28
NHL
Best NHL Bets: Stanley Cup Playoffs Picks for Monday, April 28
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
314 days ago
Best NHL Bets: Stanley Cup Playoffs Picks for Wednesday, April 23
NHL
Best NHL Bets: Stanley Cup Playoffs Picks for Wednesday, April 23
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
319 days ago
Stanley Cup Playoffs: NHL Playoff Pool Cheat Sheet
NHL
Stanley Cup Playoffs: NHL Playoff Pool Cheat Sheet
Author Image
Ryan Dadoun
326 days ago