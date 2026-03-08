Logan O'Connor Injury: Progressing in recovery
Head coach Jared Bednar said Sunday that O'Connor (hip) is progressing in his recovery and could return to game action soon, Aarif Deen of Colorado Hockey Now reports.
While a clear timetable for O'Connor's return isn't yet clear, he at least seems to be in the mix to suit up for the Avalanche before the end of the regular season. The 29-year-old underwent hip surgery in June and hasn't yet made his season debut after suffering a setback in mid-November. Across 80 appearances with Colorado last year, O'Connor generated 10 goals, 11 assists, 68 hits, 50 blocked shots and 26 PIM while averaging 14:07 of ice time.
