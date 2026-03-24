Logan O'Connor headshot

Logan O'Connor News: Activated from LTIR

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 24, 2026

O'Connor was activated from long-term injured reserve Tuesday, per the NHL media site.

According to Evan Rawal of the Denver Gazette, O'Connor will make his season debut against Pittsburgh on Tuesday. The 29-year-old O'Connor missed the first 69 games of the 2025-26 campaign after undergoing offseason hip surgery. In the 2024-25 regular season, he provided 10 goals, 21 points, 89 shots on net, 50 blocked shots and 68 hits in 80 appearances.

Logan O'Connor
Colorado Avalanche
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