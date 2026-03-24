Logan O'Connor News: Activated from LTIR
O'Connor was activated from long-term injured reserve Tuesday, per the NHL media site.
According to Evan Rawal of the Denver Gazette, O'Connor will make his season debut against Pittsburgh on Tuesday. The 29-year-old O'Connor missed the first 69 games of the 2025-26 campaign after undergoing offseason hip surgery. In the 2024-25 regular season, he provided 10 goals, 21 points, 89 shots on net, 50 blocked shots and 68 hits in 80 appearances.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Logan O'Connor See More
-
NHL Picks
Best NHL Bets Today: Expert Picks for Tuesday, October 7168 days ago
-
General NHL Article
NHL Central Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights183 days ago
-
NHL Picks
Best NHL Bets: Stanley Cup Playoffs Picks for Monday, April 28330 days ago
-
NHL Picks
Best NHL Bets: Stanley Cup Playoffs Picks for Wednesday, April 23335 days ago
-
General NHL Article
Stanley Cup Playoffs: NHL Playoff Pool Cheat Sheet342 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Logan O'Connor See More