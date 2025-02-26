Fantasy Hockey
Logan O'Connor headshot

Logan O'Connor News: Adds insurance tally

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 26, 2025

O'Connor scored a goal in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Devils.

O'Connor ended his 13-game point drought with a tally late in the third period. The 28-year-old has slipped into a fourth-line role and saw just 9:04 of ice time Wednesday, which was a season-low mark. Overall, he's up to 15 points, 71 shots on net, 52 hits, 33 blocked shots and a minus-7 rating across 60 appearances, well off the pace that has seen him earn at least 24 points in each of the last three years.

Logan O'Connor
Colorado Avalanche
