Logan O'Connor News: Assist in season debut
O'Connor (hip) set up a goal in his season debut Tuesday. The Avalanche beat the Penguins 6-2.
O'Connor had hip surgery on June 6, 2025, and it's been a long road back. He picked up a minor penalty in 15:05 of ice time. O'Connor is a complementary bottom-six guy whose greatest impact comes on the ice, not in the fantasy arena.
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