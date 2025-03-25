Logan O'Connor News: Fills empty net

O'Connor scored an empty-net goal on three shots in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Red Wings.

O'Connor has been a scratch a couple of times in March as the Avalanche try to keep their depth players fresh. He sat out Saturday's game versus the Canadiens but checked back in Tuesday and delivered a goal to cut off the Red Wings' comeback attempt. O'Connor had been limited to one assist over his last nine outings. For the season, the 28-year-old has eight goals, 17 points, 77 shots on net, 60 hits, 42 blocked shots and a minus-7 rating across 70 appearances. He'll continue to see bottom-six minutes unless the Avalanche suffer a rash of injuries.