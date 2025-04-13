Logan O'Connor News: Hands out helper on game-winner

O'Connor recorded an assist in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Ducks.

O'Connor has three goals and two assists over his last 11 outings. The 28-year-old was a healthy scratch a couple of times in March, but with a lot of injury concerns for the Avalanche entering the playoffs, he should be able to hold onto at least a bottom-six role initially. The checking forward finished the regular season with 10 goals, 11 helpers, 89 shots on net, 68 hits, 50 blocked shots and a minus-4 rating over 80 appearances.