Logan O'Connor News: Manages helper in win

O'Connor notched an assist in Friday's 4-2 win over the Flames.

O'Connor snapped a five-game point drought and earned his first helper since Jan. 14 versus the Rangers. The 28-year-old forward has been shuffled down to the fourth line after the Avalanche's trade-deadline moves, and he'll likely struggle for ice time over the rest of the campaign. He's at 16 points, 73 shots on net, 54 hits, 41 blocked shots and a minus-7 rating through 66 appearances, putting him at risk of missing the 20-point mark for the first time in four seasons.