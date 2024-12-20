Logan O'Connor News: Offers shorthanded helper

O'Connor notched a shorthanded assist in Friday's 4-2 win over the Ducks.

O'Connor set up Parker Kelly for the Avalanche's first goal of the contest. This was O'Connor's second game in a row with an assist and his first special-teams point of the season. The 28-year-old forward has four goals, five helpers, 41 shots on net, 38 hits, 15 PIM and a minus-4 rating across 35 appearances, primarily in a third-line role.