Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Logan O'Connor headshot

Logan O'Connor News: Picks up two helpers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 19, 2025

O'Connor notched two assists, two hits and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Stars in Game 1.

O'Connor helped out on third-period tallies by Devon Toews and Nathan MacKinnon to help the Avalanche solidify their lead. This was O'Connor's first multi-point effort since Jan. 9. Don't expect the 28-year-old forward to do a lot on offense -- he's playing in a bottom-six role and will likely be focused on playing a grinding and defensive style in the postseason. He had 21 points over 80 regular-season games, his lowest scoring output in the last four years. Entering this playoff run, he had just five points over 31 previous postseason games.

Logan O'Connor
Colorado Avalanche
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now