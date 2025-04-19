Logan O'Connor News: Picks up two helpers

O'Connor notched two assists, two hits and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Stars in Game 1.

O'Connor helped out on third-period tallies by Devon Toews and Nathan MacKinnon to help the Avalanche solidify their lead. This was O'Connor's first multi-point effort since Jan. 9. Don't expect the 28-year-old forward to do a lot on offense -- he's playing in a bottom-six role and will likely be focused on playing a grinding and defensive style in the postseason. He had 21 points over 80 regular-season games, his lowest scoring output in the last four years. Entering this playoff run, he had just five points over 31 previous postseason games.