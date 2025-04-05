Fantasy Hockey
Logan O'Connor headshot

Logan O'Connor News: Pockets helper

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 5, 2025

O'Connor produced an assist, three shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 5-4 loss to the Blues.

O'Connor set up a Ross Colton tally in the second period. Over the last seven games, O'Connor has three goals, one assist and 14 shots on net despite being firmly in a bottom-six role. The 28-year-old checking forward has reached the 20-point mark for the fourth year in a row. He's at 10 goals, 10 assists, 88 shots on net, 64 hits, 44 blocked shots and a minus-2 rating over 76 appearances this season.

Logan O'Connor
Colorado Avalanche
