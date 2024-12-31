Logan O'Connor News: Record assist in win

O'Connor posted an assist in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Jets.

O'Connor has three helpers over his last five games, following a stretch of four contests without a point. The 28-year-old remains firmly on the third line, serving in more of a defensive capacity for the Avalanche. He has contributed 10 points, 41 shots on net, 39 hits, 17 blocked shots and a minus-4 rating over 38 outings this season.