Logan O'Connor News: Surprise Game 1 hero
O'Connor scored the game-winning goal Sunday during the Avalanche's 2-1 victory over the Kings in Game 1 of their first-round series.
The 29-year-old winger missed most of the regular season after undergoing hip surgery last June, and he didn't score a goal in 13 games once he finally made his 2025-26 debut in late March. In fact, O'Connor's last tally was also a playoff game-winner, as he opened the scoring in a 4-0 win over the Stars in Game 4 of the first round last year. O'Connor produced a surprising two goals and six points in that seven-game series before Colorado's elimination, and he may be gearing up to provide some valuable secondary scoring once again despite his bottom-six role.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Logan O'Connor See More
-
NHL Picks
Best NHL Bets Today: Expert Picks for Tuesday, October 7195 days ago
-
General NHL Article
NHL Central Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights210 days ago
-
NHL Picks
Best NHL Bets: Stanley Cup Playoffs Picks for Monday, April 28357 days ago
-
NHL Picks
Best NHL Bets: Stanley Cup Playoffs Picks for Wednesday, April 23362 days ago
-
General NHL Article
Stanley Cup Playoffs: NHL Playoff Pool Cheat SheetApril 16, 2025
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Logan O'Connor See More