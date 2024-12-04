Logan O'Connor News: Two points in Buffalo

O'Connor produced a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 5-4 win over the Sabres.

Both points came in the third period, helping to fuel an improbable Ave comeback from an early 4-0 deficit. It was O'Connor's first multi-point performance of the season, and Tuesday's offense equaled his production from his previous 15 appearances combined. On the season, the veteran grinder has three goals, six points, 34 hits, 31 shots on net and a minus-4 rating in 26 contests.