Logan Stankoven Injury: Not at practice Thursday
Stankoven missed practice Thursday with an illness, according to Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer.
Stankoven ended the season on an eight-game scoring streak, potting seven goals and four assists. Stankoven set career highs in goals with 21 and assists with 23, playing in 81 regular-season games. His status for the first game of the playoffs should become clearer by Saturday.
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