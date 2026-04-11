Logan Stankoven headshot

Logan Stankoven Injury: Scratched Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2026

Stankoven (undisclosed) will be scratched for Saturday's game against Utah.

Stankoven is probably just getting a game off for roster-management purposes ahead of the playoffs despite his official designation being undisclosed. He has 21 goals and 42 points in 79 outings in 2025-26.

Logan Stankoven
Carolina Hurricanes
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