Logan Stankoven Injury: Unavailable Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 29, 2024

Stankoven will miss Friday's tilt against Colorado because of an undisclosed injury, per Stars radio analyst Bruce LeVine.

Stankoven's injury is believed to be minor, so he might still be an option for Sunday's game versus Winnipeg. He has four goals and 15 points in 21 appearances in 2024-25. Stankoven's absence leaves Dallas with 11 forwards who are healthy, though Roope Hintz (undisclosed) might be able to return Friday after missing Wednesday's 6-2 loss to Chicago. Hintz's return would bring the Stars up to 12 healthy forwards, but if he can't play, then Dallas would presumably dress seven blueliners, including Alex Petrovic, who was recalled from AHL Texas on Friday.

