Logan Stankoven News: Back at practice Friday

Stankoven (illness) participated in Friday's practice session, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Stankoven sat out Thursday's practice session due to an illness, but his return to the ice a day later signals that he'll presumably be ready for Game 1 against the Senators on Saturday. He appeared in 81 regular-season games this year and logged 21 goals, 23 assists, 50 hits, 25 PIM and 22 blocked shots while averaging 15:27 of ice time.