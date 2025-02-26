Logan Stankoven News: Bounces back after scratch

Stankoven logged an assist in Tuesday's 6-4 loss to the Blue Jackets.

Stankoven helped out on a Mavrik Bourque tally in the third period. Stankoven had been scratched Sunday versus the Islanders, and that may happen again on occasion down the stretch since the Stars have 13 healthy forwards on the roster and could get Tyler Seguin (hip) back prior to the playoffs. For the season, Stankoven has 26 points, 143 shots on net and a minus-1 rating over 55 outings, so he'll need to score a bit more consistently to keep himself out of the press box.