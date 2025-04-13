Logan Stankoven News: Deposits empty-netter

Stankoven scored an empty-net goal on five shots, blocked two shots and went plus-2 in Saturday's 7-3 win over the Rangers.

Stankoven has scored in back-to-back games, though his tally Saturday was a bit of a freebie as the Rangers clung desperately to their last moments in the playoff race. The 22-year-old has four goals over his last seven contests, and he's up to 14 tallies, 23 assists, 191 shots on net, 46 hits and a plus-3 rating over 75 appearances between the Hurricanes and the Stars this season.