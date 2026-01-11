Stankoven's hot streak continued Saturday when he tallied the opening goal of the contest less than four minutes into the first period. The 22-year-old center has a goal in each of his last four games and a point streak that spans across the last five contests. Overall, he has 10 goals, 22 points and 94 shots on net through 45 outings this season. While the second-year forward has been inconsistent at times this season, his recent success has helped the Hurricanes build up a four-game win streak. He's one of the top streaming options across nearly all fantasy formats while his scoring streak is active.