Logan Stankoven headshot

Logan Stankoven News: Extends point streak

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 6, 2026

Stankoven recorded a power-play goal in Sunday's 6-3 loss to the Senators.

Stankoven broke the deadlock for the Senators at the 5:22 mark of the first period, and the 23-year-old forward is now on the heels of a four-game point streak -- a feat he hadn't accomplished since cracking the scoresheet in five games in a row between Jan. 3 and Jan. 10. Stankoven is having the best season of his career in 2025-26 and is up to 38 points (18 goals, 20 assists) in 77 regular-season outings. He already established personal bests in goals and points, and he's one assist away from doing so in that category as well with five games left in the regular season.

Logan Stankoven
Carolina Hurricanes
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