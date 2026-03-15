Logan Stankoven headshot

Logan Stankoven News: Fills empty net

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 15, 2026

Stankoven scored an empty-net goal in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Lightning.

Stankoven has two goals and an assist over his last five games. While his offense hasn't been explosive, he's been good enough to maintain a second-line role for much of the campaign. Stankoven is up to 13 goals, 30 points, 126 shots on net, 37 hits and a plus-10 rating over 66 appearances.

Logan Stankoven
Carolina Hurricanes
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