Logan Stankoven News: Finds twine Tuesday

Stankoven scored a goal on two shots in Tuesday's 5-4 shootout win over the Penguins.

Stankoven has earned four points over seven contests since the Olympic break. The 23-year-old forward continues to fill a second-line role, and he's serving as a complementary scorer for the Hurricanes. He's up to 12 goals, 29 points, 124 shots on net, 37 hits and a plus-9 rating through 64 appearances.