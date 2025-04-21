Logan Stankoven News: Finds twine twice in Game 1

Stankoven scored two goals and put four shots on net in Sunday's 4-1 win over New Jersey in Game 1.

Stankoven thrived in his first taste of postseason action with the Hurricanes. He scored both of his goals in the second period with the latter coming on a power play. Stankoven has begun producing goals more consistently with six tallies in his last 11 games. His emergence for Carolina in a middle-six role shows he's one of the league's most exciting young talents. Stankoven could be an X-factor for the Hurricanes throughout the postseason.