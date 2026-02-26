Logan Stankoven headshot

Logan Stankoven News: First goal in 13 games

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 26, 2026 at 11:02pm

Stankoven had a goal and an assist in Thursday's 5-4 win over the Lightning.

It was a great way to celebrate his 23rd birthday. It was Stankoven's first goal in 13 games; he notched his last on Jan. 10. He has four assists in those 13 outings (20 shots). Stankoven has 11 goals, 16 assists and 114 shots in 58 games. The Canes' system focuses on team defense, which naturally suppresses scoring. Stankoven hasn't taken the offensive leap forward that many expected, but he's playing a solid two-way game while centering the second line.

Logan Stankoven
Carolina Hurricanes
