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Logan Stankoven News: Keeps rolling with power-play goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2026

Stankoven scored a power-play goal on two shots in Tuesday's 6-5 overtime win over the Bruins.

Stankoven is on a five-game point streak consisting of five goals and an assist. The 23-year-old forward is up to 19 goals, a career-high 39 points, 159 shots on net, 49 hits, 25 PIM and a plus-10 rating through 78 appearances. Three of his goals during his streak have come with the man advantage, but he's earned just eight of his points in that situation this year.

Logan Stankoven
Carolina Hurricanes
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