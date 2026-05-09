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Logan Stankoven News: Leads league in postseason goals

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 9, 2026 at 8:05pm

Stankoven scored a goal in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over the Flyers in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Second Round. The Hurricanes swept the Flyers to advance to the Eastern Conference Final.

It was his league-leading seventh of the postseason. The Canes have gone a perfect 8-0 so far on the backs on elite offensive from second liners Stankoven, Jackson Blake and Taylor Hall. This trio has tremendous chemistry, and they will be a formidable group -- especially Stankoven and Blake -- at draft tables in 2026-27.

Logan Stankoven
Carolina Hurricanes
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