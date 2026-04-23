Logan Stankoven News: Makes franchise history with goal

Stankoven scored a goal in a 2-1 win over Ottawa in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference First Round on Thursday.​

Stankoven became the first player in franchise history to open the scoring in three straight Stanley Cup Playoff games. He went bar down over the blocker of Linus Ullmark early in the first to stake the Canes to a 1-0 lead. Stankoven (three goals, one assist) and linemates Taylor Hall (one goal, four assists) and Jackson Blake (one goal, three assists) have accounted for almost all of the Canes offense. The Canes lead the series 3-0 and can move to the next round with a victory Saturday.