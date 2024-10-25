Logan Stankoven News: Nets first power-play goal

Stankoven scored a power-play goal on three shots in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Bruins.

The goal was Stankoven's first of the season, though the talented rookie has been productive without scoring. The 21-year-old has eight points, 20 shots on net and a plus-2 rating through eight contests. He's split his time between the first line and the third line, averaging 15:33 of ice time per game in mostly favorable situations. Stankoven is in a good enough spot to warrant attention in all fantasy formats.