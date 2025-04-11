Logan Stankoven News: Nets goal in loss

Stankoven tallied a goal and put two shots on net in Thursday's 5-4 loss to the Capitals.

Stankoven scored the first goal of the night off feeds from Andrei Svechnikov and Jack Roslovic. The 22-year-old Stankoven is up to 13 goals, 36 points and 186 shots on net in 74 appearances this year. Both of Stankoven's last two goals have come against the Capitals. While his stint with the Hurricanes has been marked by a slow start with seven points in his last 15 games, he's trending upward with three goals in his last six appearances. Stankoven is an exciting name to keep an eye on for the future, but his fantasy value is best kept to deeper leagues for the time being.