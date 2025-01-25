Fantasy Hockey
Logan Stankoven News: Picks up power-play helper

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 25, 2025

Stankoven logged a power-play assist and three shots on goal in Friday's 4-3 win over the Golden Knights.

Stankoven ended a four-game slump when he helped out on a Roope Hintz tally. The 21-year-old Stankoven has six points over his last nine outings, and he's earned three of his four assists in that span on the power play. The rookie forward is at six goals, 18 assists, 126 shots on net, 30 hits and a minus-1 rating across 46 appearances in a middle-six role.

