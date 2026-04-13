Logan Stankoven headshot

Logan Stankoven News: Poised to play

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2026

Stankoven (undisclosed) is expected to play against the Flyers on Monday, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Stankoven will see time on the first line and top power-play unit after missing Saturday's 4-1 win over Utah. He has 21 goals and 21 assists in 79 outings this campaign.

Logan Stankoven
Carolina Hurricanes
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Logan Stankoven See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Logan Stankoven See More
The Week Ahead: Surprises and Disappointments
NHL
The Week Ahead: Surprises and Disappointments
Author Image
Michael Finewax
Yesterday
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
3 days ago
NHL Barometer: Caufield Closing In On 50
NHL
NHL Barometer: Caufield Closing In On 50
Author Image
Jan Levine
6 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 7
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 7
Author Image
Corey Abbott
6 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 7
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 7
Author Image
Ryan Dadoun
6 days ago