Logan Stankoven News: Pots goal in win
Stankoven scored a goal on seven shots in Wednesday's 4-0 win over the Canadiens in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals.
Stankoven had the third goal in a span of 2:47 for the Hurricanes late in the first period. The 23-year-old had been held off the scoresheet in the first three games against the Canadiens, so this was a welcome return to offense for him. Overall, he's put up eight goals, one assist, 42 shots on net, 18 hits and a plus-6 rating through 12 playoff contests.
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