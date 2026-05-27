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Logan Stankoven News: Pots goal in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 27, 2026

Stankoven scored a goal on seven shots in Wednesday's 4-0 win over the Canadiens in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Stankoven had the third goal in a span of 2:47 for the Hurricanes late in the first period. The 23-year-old had been held off the scoresheet in the first three games against the Canadiens, so this was a welcome return to offense for him. Overall, he's put up eight goals, one assist, 42 shots on net, 18 hits and a plus-6 rating through 12 playoff contests.

Logan Stankoven
Carolina Hurricanes
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