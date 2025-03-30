Fantasy Hockey
Logan Stankoven

Logan Stankoven News: Pots goal Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 30, 2025

Stankoven scored a goal on two shots in Sunday's 6-4 win over the Islanders.

Stankoven tallied 13 seconds after Mark Jankowski opened the scoring for the Hurricanes. This was Stankoven's first goal since March 9, which was his Carolina debut following a trade from Dallas. The 22-year-old has settled in as a middle-six option with his new team, earning five points over 10 contests. He's up to 11 goals, 23 assists, 170 shots on net, 44 hits and a plus-1 rating over 69 appearances this season.

