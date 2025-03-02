Fantasy Hockey
Logan Stankoven headshot

Logan Stankoven News: Provides helper in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 2, 2025

Stankoven logged an assist and two PIM in Sunday's 6-3 win over the Blues.

Stankoven has earned four points and four shots on net over his last three games since his healthy scratch last Sunday versus the Islanders. The 22-year-old forward saw a team-low 12:58 of ice time Sunday despite being on the top line at even strength -- he was able to help out on a Roope Hintz goal in the second period. Stankoven has 29 points (nine goals, 20 assists), 147 shots on net, 42 hits, six PIM and a plus-2 rating through 57 contests overall.

Logan Stankoven
Dallas Stars
