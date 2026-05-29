Logan Stankoven News: Racks up three points
Stankoven scored a goal on four shots, dished two assists, added four hits and went plus-2 in Friday's 6-1 win over the Canadiens in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals.
Stankoven was mostly held in check in this round, though he picked up four points over the last two games. The 23-year-old has had a breakout postseason with nine goals, three assists, 46 shots, 22 hits and a plus-8 rating over 13 appearances. He continues to center the second line and will look to rediscover some offense in the Stanley Cup Finals against the Golden Knights.
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