Logan Stankoven headshot

Logan Stankoven News: Racks up three points

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 29, 2026

Stankoven scored a goal on four shots, dished two assists, added four hits and went plus-2 in Friday's 6-1 win over the Canadiens in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Stankoven was mostly held in check in this round, though he picked up four points over the last two games. The 23-year-old has had a breakout postseason with nine goals, three assists, 46 shots, 22 hits and a plus-8 rating over 13 appearances. He continues to center the second line and will look to rediscover some offense in the Stanley Cup Finals against the Golden Knights.

Logan Stankoven
Carolina Hurricanes
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