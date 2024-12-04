Logan Stankoven News: Records helper in loss
Stankoven logged an assist and two shots on goal in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Kings.
Stankoven has received a chance to join Matt Duchene and Mason Marchment on the second line following the news Tyler Seguin (hip) will be out for at least four months. Stankoven's helper came on a Marchment goal in the first period. Stankoven has just two assists over his last eight outings, putting him at 16 points, 63 shots on net, 16 hits and a plus-3 rating through 23 appearances. He's talented enough to handle top-six minutes, but that second-line spot will likely come down to whichever forward has the most chemistry with the established members of the line.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now