Logan Stankoven News: Records helper in loss

Stankoven logged an assist and two shots on goal in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Kings.

Stankoven has received a chance to join Matt Duchene and Mason Marchment on the second line following the news Tyler Seguin (hip) will be out for at least four months. Stankoven's helper came on a Marchment goal in the first period. Stankoven has just two assists over his last eight outings, putting him at 16 points, 63 shots on net, 16 hits and a plus-3 rating through 23 appearances. He's talented enough to handle top-six minutes, but that second-line spot will likely come down to whichever forward has the most chemistry with the established members of the line.