Logan Stankoven News: Registers assist Thursday

Stankoven provided an assist, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Flyers.

Stankoven has been limited to four assists over 17 contests since the start of December. The 21-year-old has somewhat gotten lost in the shuffle, as the Stars' top six started to click in January with Stankoven filling a third-line role. He has 19 points, 103 shots on net, 25 hits and a plus-1 rating over 38 appearances. It's part of the price of being a rookie on a contending team -- Stankoven will play in whatever spot most benefits the team's results even if it's not ideal for his individual production.