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Logan Stankoven News: Rising to occasion on big stage

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 18, 2026

Stankoven delivered a goal and assist in a 2-0 win over Ottawa in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference First Round on Saturday.

Stankoven's goal opened the scoring and stood as the winner; it came at 2:11 of the second period. He has a reputation for rising to the occasion on big stages, including for Team Canada at the World Juniors in 2022 and 2023, and in the WHL playoffs in the same years. Stankoven could surprise this postseason after establishing new regular-season career marks in goals (21), assists (23), power-play goals (four), power-play points (nine) and shots (166).

Logan Stankoven
Carolina Hurricanes
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