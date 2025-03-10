Fantasy Hockey
Logan Stankoven headshot

Logan Stankoven News: Scores in team debut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2025

Stankoven scored a power-play goal and took two shots on goal in Sunday's 4-2 win over Winnipeg.

Stankoven recorded two goals and two assists over his last five games with the Stars before the trade, and he didn't need a lot of time to make his presence felt wth his new team. It remains to be seen if the 22-year-old will remain in the first line for the foreseeable future, but there's no question this was a strong debut for the young forward. Stankoven recorded nine goals and 29 total points across 59 games with Dallas before being included in the deal that sent Mikko Rantanen to the Stars.

