Logan Stankoven News: Scores once again

Stankoven recorded a goal and took six shots in Thursday's 7-2 win over the Bruins.

Stankoven is beginning to heat up and has found the back of the net in three of his last four appearances. The promising 21-year-old playmaker has already matched his contributions from the 2023-24 regular season, where he recorded 14 points in 12 games, as he has 14 points (four goals, 10 helpers) in only 15 contests in his second year in the league. One of the top prospects in the Stars' organization, Stankoven continues to show he belongs in a regular role at the NHL level with each passing game.