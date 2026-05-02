Logan Stankoven News: Scores twice to lead offense in win
Stankoven scored two goals on five shots and went plus-3 in Saturday's 3-0 win over the Flyers in Game 1 of the second round.
Stankoven opened the scoring just 1:31 into the game and added another tally in the second period. The 23-year-old's point streak is up to 13 games in total, and he's racked up 13 goals and five assists in that span, which dates back to March 31. Stankoven has earned six goals and a helper over five playoff contests, and his line with Jackson Blake and Taylor Hall continues to lead the charge for the Hurricanes' offense.
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