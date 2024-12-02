Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Logan Stankoven headshot

Logan Stankoven News: Set to return Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 2, 2024

Stankoven (lower body) will return to action for Monday's game against Utah, Mike Heika of the Stars' official site reports.

Stankoven has missed the last two games due to his lower-body injury, but he'll be back on the ice in the second half of a back-to-back set Monday. Over 21 appearances this season, he's logged four goals, 15 points, 15 hits and seven blocked shots while averaging 15:19 of ice time.

Logan Stankoven
Dallas Stars
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now