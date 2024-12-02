Logan Stankoven News: Set to return Monday

Stankoven (lower body) will return to action for Monday's game against Utah, Mike Heika of the Stars' official site reports.

Stankoven has missed the last two games due to his lower-body injury, but he'll be back on the ice in the second half of a back-to-back set Monday. Over 21 appearances this season, he's logged four goals, 15 points, 15 hits and seven blocked shots while averaging 15:19 of ice time.